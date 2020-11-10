Stacey Abrams: "Trump is leaving. That's a big win"

Stacey Abrams told Stephen Colbert in an interview airing Monday Democrats have many reasons to celebrate the election — including that there's "an orange menace of putrescence who will no longer be able to occupy the White House."

Why it matters: Abrams, who put up a hard fight in Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial election, has been credited by many with boosting Democratic turnout in the traditionally conservative state. President-elect Joe Biden is currently leading Trump by more than 11,400 votes, per data from Georgia's secretary of state.

Many have thanked Abrams, who founded Fair Fight, for her efforts in getting people to turn out and vote.

Democrats have also offered their support as the state prepares for two runoff elections, which could determine which party controls of the Senate.

What she's saying: "Yeah, we really won," Abrams said after Colbert asked what message she had after some commentators suggested Democrats didn't truly win because they underperformed in House and Senate races.

"There is an incoming president who has moral leadership and character, and who actually believes in science and facts."

"We have seen the change in the face of leadership by adding Kamala Harris, so women of color can see ... themselves in the highest positions in the land. And oh did I mentioned, Trump is leaving. That's a big win."

Of note: A state recount is likely due to the razor-thin margin in the presidential race, and Attorney General Bill Barr has authorized U.S. attorneys to investigate alleged voter fraud as President Trump contests the election results.

What we're watching: The full episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" with Abrams' interview is scheduled to air at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.