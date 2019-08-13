Stacey Abrams to launch voting rights advocacy program

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams plans to launch a new voting rights program on Tuesday called Fair Fight 2020, the Washington Post reports.

Context: Abrams lost Georgia's governor's race in 2018 to Gov. Brian Kemp, who she later described as an "architect of voter suppression." Kemp removed around 107,000 people from Georgia's voter rolls in 2017 for not voting in previous elections, amid a large-scale purge that affected about half a million voters.