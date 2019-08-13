Stacey Abrams to launch voting rights advocacy program

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams plans to launch a new voting rights program on Tuesday called Fair Fight 2020, the Washington Post reports.
Context: Abrams lost Georgia's governor's race in 2018 to Gov. Brian Kemp, who she later described as an "architect of voter suppression." Kemp removed around 107,000 people from Georgia's voter rolls in 2017 for not voting in previous elections, amid a large-scale purge that affected about half a million voters.
Catch up quick: Fair Fight 2020 will help "Democratic Party leaders and activists in 20 states to immediately begin building systems to make sure their voters have minimal problems casting ballots and that those ballots are counted," per the Post.
- The program is projected to cost between $4 and $5 million.
- This year, Fair Fight 2020 will work on gubernatorial elections in 3 states: Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi.
- Fair Count, an arm of the program, "will work to make sure people of color and those living in rural communities take part in next year’s census," per the Post.
Go deeper: Georgia's voter purging problem