Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov.: No "credible incidents" of systemic voter fraud

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) told CNN on Monday that no "credible incidents" of systemic fraud or voter disenfranchisement had been reported to his office by the state's attorney general or secretary of state.
Why it matters: Duncan's assessment contradicts President Trump's baseless and unfounded claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election from him through widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots. The Trump campaign is pursuing a likely doomed legal fight anyway.
The big picture: Georgia — which may determine control of the Senate through two runoff elections — currently shows President-elect Joe Biden holding a razor-thin margin over Trump.
- Georgia's secretary of state announced last week that the race is close and a recount is inevitable.
What he's saying: "My office has been in close communication with the secretary of state's office and the attorney general's office and made sure that if there's any sort of systemic examples of fraud or voter disenfranchisement across the voting base, to let us know."
- "We've not had any credible incidents raised to our level yet, and so we'll continue to make sure that the opportunity to make sure every legal ballot is counted is there, but at this point, we've not seen any sort of credible examples."