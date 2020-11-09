Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov.: No "credible incidents" of systemic voter fraud

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) told CNN on Monday that no "credible incidents" of systemic fraud or voter disenfranchisement had been reported to his office by the state's attorney general or secretary of state.

Why it matters: Duncan's assessment contradicts President Trump's baseless and unfounded claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election from him through widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots. The Trump campaign is pursuing a likely doomed legal fight anyway.

The big picture: Georgia — which may determine control of the Senate through two runoff elections — currently shows President-elect Joe Biden holding a razor-thin margin over Trump.

  • Georgia's secretary of state announced last week that the race is close and a recount is inevitable.

What he's saying: "My office has been in close communication with the secretary of state's office and the attorney general's office and made sure that if there's any sort of systemic examples of fraud or voter disenfranchisement across the voting base, to let us know."

  • "We've not had any credible incidents raised to our level yet, and so we'll continue to make sure that the opportunity to make sure every legal ballot is counted is there, but at this point, we've not seen any sort of credible examples."

Shawna Chen
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News first reported on Monday.

Why it matters: Carson is the latest in a string of White House officials to contract the virus — days after chief of staff Mark Meadows also tested positive. Like Meadows, Carson attended the White House’s largely mask-free election night party last week alongside a group of other top officials in President Trump's Cabinet.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

