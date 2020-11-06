Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Defiant Trump baselessly claims he was cheated as Biden nears victory

In remarks from the White House briefing room Thursday night, President Trump bragged of Republican victories in the House and Senate before baselessly claiming that widespread voter fraud has caused his lead in the presidential race to "miraculously" slip away.

Why it matters: As Trump spoke, mail-in ballots that overwhelmingly favor Joe Biden continued to thin his lead in the must-win state of Pennsylvania. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he will not need to win any of the other outstanding swing states.

What they're saying: Trump, who spent months railing against the reliability of mail-in voting, questioned why the ballots counted after Election Day were so "one-sided," expressing frustration that his leads were "miraculously being whittled away."

  • He claimed without evidence that "fake polls" showing a wide Biden lead before the election were "designed to keep our voters at home, create the illusion of momentum for Biden, and diminish Republicans' ability to raise funds."
  • Trump also claimed that the "election apparatus in Georgia," where his lead has thinned to less than 3,500 votes, is "run by Democrats" — despite the fact that Georgia's secretary of state is a Republican.

The bottom line: The president provided no evidence for his allegations of "tremendous corruption and fraud," but pledged to continue fighting to have ballots thrown out in court.

The other side: Joe Biden spoke briefly on Thursday afternoon and urged Americans "to stay calm" because the "process is working." He added that he has "no doubt that when the count is finished, Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners."

Go deeper: Follow Axios' full live election coverage

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Milestone: The U.S. exceeded 100,000 daily cases for the first time.
  2. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  3. Health: We're stuck in pandemic limbo — Cases are rising in 35 states — New challenges for the homeless.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus package
  5. Sports: MLB's bleak short-term future — NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden his time

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware, today. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

In brief remarks this afternoon, Joe Biden urged Americans "to stay calm" because the "process is working. The count is being completed, and we'll know very soon."

The red mirage in action: President Trump's 625,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania Wednesday morning has shrunk to less than 100,000, and its secretary of state says "we definitely could" know the winner by as soon as tonight.

