Joe Biden urged "all people to stay calm" at a press conference on Thursday as outstanding votes are tallied, adding, "We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Sen. [Kamala] Harris and I will be declared the winners."
The big picture: The former VP and Harris attended an earlier briefing on the coronavirus outbreak while key states including Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina continue to count ballots. President Trump on Twitter has argued vote tallying should come to a halt.
- The president's campaign has filed a flurry of ballot-related lawsuits.