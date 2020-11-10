Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Barr authorizes federal prosecutors to investigate voter fraud allegations

Photo: Jeff Roberson - Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has authorized U.S. attorneys to conduct investigations into alleged voter fraud if there are "clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities" that could change the outcome of a federal election in a particular state, AP first reported and Axios can confirm.

Why it matters: President Trump has refused to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, alleging a conspiracy of widespread voting fraud and corruption by Democratic election officials. He has thus far not provided specific evidence for his claims, which have been shot down by both Democratic and Republican secretaries of state.

Between the lines: Barr, who has long been a target of criticism by Democrats who allege he has politicized the Justice Department, testified in June that he has "no reason to think" that the 2020 election will be rigged.

  • He has cast doubt on the reliability of mass mail-in ballots — baselessly claiming that foreign adversaries could sabotage the vote — but has cited "common sense" rather than any specific evidence of fraud.

What they're saying: “While it is imperative that credible allegations be addressed in a timely and effective manner, it is equally imperative that Department personnel exercise appropriate caution and maintain the Department’s absolute commitment to fairness, neutrality and non-partisanship," Barr wrote in a memo to U.S. attorneys.

  • "You are the most senior leaders in the United States Department of Justice and I trust you to exercise great care and judgment in addressing allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities."
  • "While serious allegations should be handled with great care, specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries."

What to watch: States have until Dec. 8 to settle controversies and disputes over elections, including recounts and lawsuits, before members of the Electoral College meet to vote on Dec. 14. The Trump campaign has requested a recount on Wisconsin and has filed dozens of lawsuits in battleground states.

Read Barr's memo.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
12 mins ago - World

As Trump fights the transition in D.C., the world moves on to Biden

"Next." Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Governments around the world are preparing to work with President-elect Biden — but they still have to navigate what could be a bumpy final 10 weeks of President Trump.

Split screen: Around the time Biden was holding his first call as president-elect with a foreign leader, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump was firing his secretary of defense, Mark Esper.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
38 mins ago - World

Armenian leader announces "painful" deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

The aftermath of shelling in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS via Getty

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan surprised his country and the world tonight by announcing that he had agreed to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh on terms that were “unbelievably painful for me personally and for our people.”

Why it matters: The announcement followed confirmation that Azerbaijan had taken a critical town in the breakaway region, which is majority ethnic Armenian but lies within neighboring Azerbaijan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

