Barr: "I have no reason to think" that 2020 election will be rigged

Attorney General Bill Barr told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that he has "no reason to think" the 2020 presidential election will be rigged.

Why it matters: President Trump has claimed, without evidence, that widespread mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic would rig the election against him. Barr did add that he believes there is a "high risk" of voter fraud due to "the wholesale conversion of election to mail-in voting."

Barr also said that he would vacate his position if Trump lost his re-election bid and refused to leave office after a clear defeat.

He declined to comment on whether Trump would leave office, which the president has said he would do peacefully.

Go deeper: Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement