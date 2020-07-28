1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Barr: "I have no reason to think" that 2020 election will be rigged

Attorney General Bill Barr told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that he has "no reason to think" the 2020 presidential election will be rigged.

Why it matters: President Trump has claimed, without evidence, that widespread mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic would rig the election against him. Barr did add that he believes there is a "high risk" of voter fraud due to "the wholesale conversion of election to mail-in voting."

  • Barr also said that he would vacate his position if Trump lost his re-election bid and refused to leave office after a clear defeat.
  • He declined to comment on whether Trump would leave office, which the president has said he would do peacefully.

Go deeper: Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement

Marisa Fernandez
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says he's discussed re-election effort with Trump, declines to elaborate

Attorney General Bill Barr told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that the topic of President Trump's re-election has come up during Cabinet meetings, but he declined to elaborate on what he and Trump have specifically discussed.

The big picture: The hearing is focused on the Justice Department's alleged politicization under Barr. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) questioned Barr on whether he's discussed Trump's re-election in the context of deploying federal law enforcement to Democratic-run cities.

Alayna Treene
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judiciary Democrats to grill Barr on "politicization" of DOJ

Barr speaks at the White House July 22. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats plan to press Attorney General Bill Barr at a hearing today on what they'll argue is his politicization of the Justice Department to serve President Trump's personal agenda.

Why it matters: Democrats have a lot of pent up frustration over a series of recent policies put forth by the DOJ, and have been preparing months for this moment.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) painted the integrity of the Justice Department as "more at risk than at any time in modern history" in opening remarks at a hearing for Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, accusing him of shielding President Trump from responsibility and eroding democratic norms.

Why it matters: The hearing, which focuses on the DOJ's alleged politicization under Barr, is the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. Barr in his own remarks accused the committee's Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.

