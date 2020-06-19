1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says mail-in voting poses "biggest risk" to his re-election

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump told Politico in an Oval Office interview published Friday that mail-in voting poses the "biggest risk" to his re-election prospects —all as the Republican Party funnels millions of dollars into lawsuits meant to limit the process.

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that mail-in voting leads to voter fraud.

What he's saying: "My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits. We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don't win those lawsuits, I think — I think it puts the election at risk," Trump told Politico regarding the mail-in battle.

  • He also said that Hillary Clinton was "obviously smarter" than Joe Biden. "I can tell you a lot about Hillary. ... She had a lot of energy and she was smart," he added.

Dion Rabouin
41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Half of the Fortune 100 pledge $2B to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Since our Monday story on Fortune 100 companies' donations to battle racism and inequality, the tally has risen to more than $2 billion and now includes 50 firms, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Pressure is growing for wealthy corporations to speak out on social issues and to back up those words with sizable funding. More are doing so than ever before and in a much more public way.

Kendall Baker
46 mins ago - Sports

NFL's top doctor: There won't be "football as usual" in 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, told Axios that he's "very optimistic" about the league's season moving forward this fall — but cautioned that it won't be "football as usual."

Why it matters: "There are going to be a lot of changes in the way that we do things, from how we practice, to how we lay out our facilities, to how we travel, to how we organize sidelines and the on-field experience," he said.

Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump aides argue for overture to African Americans at Tulsa rally

Trump supporters at his upcoming rally site in Tulsa. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some advisers to President Trump are urging him to lean into Juneteenth during his rally in Tulsa tomorrow.

Why it matters: Aides have been looking for ways to give Trump opportunities to hype the policies he believes have helped African Americans during his presidency — including criminal justice reform, support for historically black colleges and universities, and opportunity zones.

