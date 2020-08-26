1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. officials: No evidence of foreign efforts to undermine mail-in voting

Barr and Trump. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

U.S. intelligence officials told reporters on a call Wednesday that they have seen no evidence that foreign powers are working to undermine mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 election, AP reports.

Why it matters: The briefing from officials at multiple federal agencies undercuts claims made by President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr that mail-in voting is susceptible to coordinated fraud, including by foreign actors seeking to interfere in the election.

  • "The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count" Trump tweeted on July 31, during one of his countless broadsides against universal mail-in ballots.
  • Barr said in June that foreign sabotage of mail-in ballots is “one of the issues that I’m real worried about,” telling the New York Times: "We’ve been talking about how, in terms of foreign influence, there are a number of foreign countries that could easily make counterfeit ballots, put names on them, send them in. And it’d be very hard to sort out what’s happening."

Between the lines: Barr and Trump have provided no evidence for their claims. Barr told the House Judiciary Committee last month that his assessment was based on "common sense."

The big picture: Officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity.

  • "We have no information or intelligence that any nation-state threat actor is engaging in any activity to undermine the mail-in vote or ballots,” said a DNI official, according to Politico.
  • "We have not seen to date a coordinated national voter fraud effort during a major election,” an FBI official added. “It's extraordinarily difficult to change a federal election outcome through this type of fraud alone.”

Orion Rummler
Aug 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

New York AG sues Trump and DeJoy to block USPS changes

Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Trump of turning the U.S. Postal Service into "a political football set to undermine a federal election" in a lawsuit seeking to block changes to postal policies that was filed Tuesday.

The big picture: More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, even as Trump has continually claimed without evidence that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud. He has pledged to block funding for mail-in voting and the USPS.

Orion Rummler
Aug 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott: "Mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine"

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told NBC's "Today" on Tuesday that he believes mail-in voting during the 2020 election "will prove to work out just fine."

Why it matters: President Trump has continually claimed without evidence that increased mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to widespread voter fraud. He has pledged to block funding for mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The missed cyber opportunity in the Senate Intel report on Russia

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Senate Intelligence Committee detailed shocking new revelations about the 2016 Trump campaign's dealings with Russia in the landmark final volume of its report on the matter, but it missed an opportunity to recommend cybersecurity fixes for today’s campaigns and parties — perhaps by design.

Why it matters: The DNC and RNC could be considered a type of “critical infrastructure,” because without them and the presidential and congressional fundraising they facilitate, U.S. politics as we know it wouldn’t exist. But because they fall outside the government’s protective cybersecurity remit, they are also uniquely vulnerable to outside threats.

