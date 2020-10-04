Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jim Carrey's Biden battles Alec Baldwin's Trump in "SNL" cold open

Alec Baldwin as President Trump and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open on Saturday. Photo: NBC

"Saturday Night Live" returned with Jim Carrey's Joe Biden taking on Alec Baldwin's President Trump in the cold open to skewer the presidential debate that was widely panned for being a "hot mess."

Details: "SNL" addressed the president's coronavirus diagnosis in the premiere episode of Season 46, with Beck Bennett as debate host and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asking Baldwin's Trump if he took a COVID-19 test. "Absolutely. Scout's honor," Baldwin's Trump replies, with his fingers crossed.

  • "SNL" also addressed the real-life debate moment of when the former vice president told Trump to "shut up," as Carrey's Biden takes steps to keep his composure, including breathing into a bag.

Of note: In a surprise twist, Harry Styles made a cameo role after Carrey's Biden said he needed to listen to a meditation tape of the singer actor to "calm me down."

The big picture: Chris Rock hosted the NBC comedy before a limited in-studio audience at the Rockefeller Center in consultation with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's team to meet COVID-19 protection requirements.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Neal Rothschild
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's Proud Boys moment dominated debate conversation

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Trump's refusal to take Chris Wallace's prompt to condemn white supremacy during Tuesday's debate and his "stand back and stand by" comment about the Proud Boys became the No. 1 storyline from the debate online, according to exclusive data from NewsWhip.

Why it matters: The post-debate response put Trump — not Joe Biden — on the defensive, and allowed the former vice president to dodge blowback from his own shortcomings in the debate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Image

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris both tested negative for COVID-19 Friday. Harris is moving forward with her previously planned campaign stop in Las Vegas today, as well.

Driving the news: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician," read a statement from the Biden campaign.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Is the campaign over?

Photo: Saul Loeb, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could bring both presidential campaigns and national politics to a screeching halt with a month left in the election.

The big question: Is this a temporary disruption, or will it effectively ground the president, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow