Jim Carrey's Biden battles Alec Baldwin's Trump in "SNL" cold open

Alec Baldwin as President Trump and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden in the "Saturday Night Live" cold open on Saturday. Photo: NBC
"Saturday Night Live" returned with Jim Carrey's Joe Biden taking on Alec Baldwin's President Trump in the cold open to skewer the presidential debate that was widely panned for being a "hot mess."
Details: "SNL" addressed the president's coronavirus diagnosis in the premiere episode of Season 46, with Beck Bennett as debate host and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asking Baldwin's Trump if he took a COVID-19 test. "Absolutely. Scout's honor," Baldwin's Trump replies, with his fingers crossed.
- "SNL" also addressed the real-life debate moment of when the former vice president told Trump to "shut up," as Carrey's Biden takes steps to keep his composure, including breathing into a bag.
Of note: In a surprise twist, Harry Styles made a cameo role after Carrey's Biden said he needed to listen to a meditation tape of the singer actor to "calm me down."
The big picture: Chris Rock hosted the NBC comedy before a limited in-studio audience at the Rockefeller Center in consultation with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's team to meet COVID-19 protection requirements.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.