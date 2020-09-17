Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden before live audience on "SNL"

Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden when "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 46th season next month, NBC confirmed in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The big picture: The show is due to return Oct. 3 — and with a live studio audience. "'SNL' is planning to have a limited in-studio audience at Rockefeller Center for the upcoming season," a spokesperson said. The show "will work closely" with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's team to ensure it meets requirements to protect against COVID-19, the spokesperson added. "SNL" was produced remotely earlier this year due to the pandemic.