Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden before live audience on "SNL"

Combination images of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and actor-comedian Jim Carrey.

Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden when "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 46th season next month, NBC confirmed in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The big picture: The show is due to return Oct. 3 — and with a live studio audience. "'SNL' is planning to have a limited in-studio audience at Rockefeller Center for the upcoming season," a spokesperson said. The show "will work closely" with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's team to ensure it meets requirements to protect against COVID-19, the spokesperson added. "SNL" was produced remotely earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Read: Whistleblower says officials considered using "heat ray" on D.C. protesters

Trump walking back to the White House after standing for photos outside St John's Episcopal church across from Lafayette Square on June 1. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Federal officials stockpiled ammunition at the D.C Armory and sought crowd control devices before law enforcement forcibly cleared protesters from Lafayette Square in June, a whistleblower told Congress, per his written submissions to Congress.

Why it matters: D.C. National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco's testimony is a part of a congressional investigation into law enforcement's use of force against demonstrators protesting George Floyd's death in the square.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 29,763,811 — Total deaths: 939,456— Total recoveries: 20,225,145Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 6,629,880 — Total deaths: 196,752 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Politics: Trump contradicts CDC chief on when vaccine will be widely available — Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump" — McEnany says herd immunity has never been White House strategy, despite Trump comments — Trump blames "blue states" for high coronavirus cases in U.S.
  4. Health: Top health agency spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition" — CDC director suggests face masks offer more protection than vaccine would.
  5. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
Bill Barr: "All prosecutorial power is invested in the attorney general"

Attorney General Bill Barr at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in July 28. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed accusations of political interference in criminal cases involving figures connected to President Trump during a speech at Michigan's Hillsdale College Wednesday night.

Details: "What exactly am I interfering with? Under the law, all prosecutorial power is invested in the attorney general," Barr said, per the Washington Post and CNN.

