46 mins ago - Economy & Business

"Saturday Night Live" to return with remotely produced episode

Ursula Perano

"Saturday Night Live" will return to the air this weekend with a remotely produced episode after NBC suspended the comedy show's production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: The show will include its signature “Weekend Update” sketch and original cast content, AP reports. The network said the episode will be produced remotely to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines.

  • "SNL" is usually hosted in New York City — a U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 spread. The show's last episode before suspension aired March 7.
  • While the sketch comedy program often features a guest host and musical artists, NBC has not confirmed whether anyone beyond the regular cast will participate.

