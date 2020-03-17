2 hours ago - Health

"Saturday Night Live" suspends production over the coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

"Saturday Night Live" stars Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence and Kate McKinnon as Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the Feb. 29 cold open. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" has halted production until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the episode slated for March 28 will not air, an NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed to Axios Monday.

The big picture: "We will monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows on an ongoing basis as further information develops," the spokesperson said. Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance in the last "SNL" cold open this month, which tackled issues including the coronavirus outbreak, a theme that was also addressed in the previous week's show.

Flashback: "SNL" cold open tackles coronavirus

"SNL": Elizabeth Warren makes surprise appearance in cold open

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on "Saturday Night Live" with Kate McKinnon's Warren. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open featured a cameo by Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the show returned to last week's subject of the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: This time, "SNL" went after conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham for her coverage on the virus. Cast regular Kate McKinnon's Ingraham called COVID-19 an "urban legend." "The left continues to wage its deceitful, dishonest and frankly gay smear campaign against President Trump," she said, before moving on to "interview" Warren — who suspended her Democratic presidential campaign last Thursday. McKinnon surprised Warren by appearing beside the Massachusetts senator after a quick change at the end of the segment.

  • Watch the clip below:

Flashback: "SNL" cold open tackles coronavirus

"SNL" cold open tackles coronavirus

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Saturday Night Live" skewered the Trump administration and 2020 Democrats as the cold open focused on the novel coronavirus.

Details: Beck Bennett's Vice President Mike Pence, who's leading the Trump administration's COVID-19 task force, introduced "some of the best people left in government" — like Kenan Thompson's HUD Secretary Ben Carson. It wasn't long before Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) and Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch) crashed the news conference — as this week's "SNL" host John Mulaney arrived as Joe Biden wearing a "South Carolina" sash, a nod to the former vice president's primary win in the state.

  • Watch the clip below:

Go deeper: What the coronavirus means for Trump's presidency

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details and context.

Sara FischerOrion Rummler

Networks ax live TV audiences over coronavirus concerns

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Major television networks are abandoning audiences for their live shows in an effort to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, networks confirmed on Wednesday.

The big picture: 2020 candidates are canceling political rallies out of concern for COVID-19, as sports leagues and teams take similar precautions by barring fans from some of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Health