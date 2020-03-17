"Saturday Night Live" suspends production over the coronavirus

"Saturday Night Live" has halted production until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the episode slated for March 28 will not air, an NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed to Axios Monday.

The big picture: "We will monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows on an ongoing basis as further information develops," the spokesperson said. Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance in the last "SNL" cold open this month, which tackled issues including the coronavirus outbreak, a theme that was also addressed in the previous week's show.

Flashback: "SNL" cold open tackles coronavirus