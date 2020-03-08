26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"SNL": Elizabeth Warren makes surprise appearance in cold open

A screenshot of Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open. Photo: "SNL" screenshot/NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open featured a surprise cameo by Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the show returned to last week's subject of the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: This time, "SNL" went after conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham for her coverage on the virus. Cast regular Kate McKinnon's Ingraham called COVID-19 an "urban legend." "The left continues to wage its deceitful, dishonest, and frankly gay smear campaign against President Trump," she said, before moving on to "interview" Warren —who suspended her Democratic presidential campaign last Thursday. McKinnon surprised Warren by appearing beside the Massachusetts senator after a quick change at the end of the segment.

  • Watch the clip below:

