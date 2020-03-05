Elizabeth Warren to suspend presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren is suspending her campaign after a poor performance on Super Tuesday, as first reported by the New York Times and confirmed by multiple other media outlets.

The state of play: Once thought of as a front-runner, Warren failed to win a single state during the biggest day on the Democratic primary calendar, even coming in third in her home state of Massachusetts behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Warren was largely a non-factor in the early nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, picking up some delegates but falling fourth behind Biden, Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

She did see a bump following a strong debate performance in February, where she ripped into Michael Bloomberg during his first time on the stage and raised $5 million in the 24 hours after the debate.

Between the lines: The Warren campaign insisted as recently as last Sunday that she intended to stay in the race all the way through March, hinting that she could make a play for the nomination in a contested convention.

That calculus seems to have changed after the consolidation of moderate candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg behind Joe Biden, who surged on Super Tuesday.

Warren shares some progressive policy ideas with Sanders, but it's unclear whether most of her supporters would stand behind him or Biden now that their candidate is out of the race.

The big picture: While Warren has long been considered a top-tier candidate, one of her biggest challenges throughout her candidacy was explaining how she ultimately intended to pay for her massive, detailed proposals — most notably, her Medicare for All plan.

She also received pushback from moderate Democrats over her plan for a wealth tax, which would have placed a 2% tax on wealth exceeding $50 million, and a 3% tax on wealth over $1 billion.

Her campaign hit an early snag after her long-claimed Native American ancestry came back into the spotlight. She has faced continued demands for an apology from activists — and a presidential nickname.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.