Elizabeth Warren's campaign manager Roger Lau outlined in a memo Sunday his argument for how the Massachusetts senator can win the Democratic nomination, following yet another disappointing primary result in South Carolina.

Why it matters: After the first four contests, Warren currently falls fourth in the Democratic field with just eight pledged delegates. She's facing an uphill battle on Super Tuesday, where polls have her progressive rival Bernie Sanders threatening to run away with the nomination.

Yes, but: Lau argues that no candidate is likely to have a path to the majority of delegates needed to outright win the Democratic nomination, and that Super Tuesday will "greatly winnow this field."

"Our internal projections continue to show Elizabeth winning delegates in nearly every state in play on Super Tuesday, and in a strong position to earn a sizable delegate haul coming out of the night," Lau argues.

By the numbers: Lau says the campaign raised $29 million in the month of February alone — more than Warren's previous totals for any quarter, with a surge coming in the aftermath of her strong Nevada debate performance.

That includes 250,000 first-time donors last month.

The campaign plans to use that cash to pour millions into states with primaries later in March, and redeploy all 400 Super Tuesday organizing staffers to states that vote in March or April.

The bottom line: "In the road to the nomination, the Wisconsin primary is halftime, and the convention in Milwaukee is the final play," Lau writes.