Warren and Sanders raise millions after Nevada debate

Both Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders raised more than $2.5 million after their Wednesday evening debate stage performances, the largest post-debate haul of the cycle, according to their campaigns.

Why it matters: The Democrats targeted first-time debater Mike Bloomberg, attacking his campaign spending, past comments about women and people of color, and non-disclosure agreements with former employees.

Sanders, who is leading in national polls, raised $2.7 million from almost 150,000 individual donations.

Warren raised $2.8 million. A campaign staffer tweeted last night that within the first 30 minutes of the debate, she had collected $425,000.

The big picture: The grassroots support for Warren gives her a much-needed boost after she had fallen behind financially in Q4. If this debate doesn't boost her polling numbers, it's unlikely any debate will.

