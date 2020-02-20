1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Warren and Sanders raise millions after Nevada debate

Marisa Fernandez

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Both Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders raised more than $2.5 million after their Wednesday evening debate stage performances, the largest post-debate haul of the cycle, according to their campaigns.

Why it matters: The Democrats targeted first-time debater Mike Bloomberg, attacking his campaign spending, past comments about women and people of color, and non-disclosure agreements with former employees.

  • Sanders, who is leading in national polls, raised $2.7 million from almost 150,000 individual donations.
  • Warren raised $2.8 million. A campaign staffer tweeted last night that within the first 30 minutes of the debate, she had collected $425,000.

The big picture: The grassroots support for Warren gives her a much-needed boost after she had fallen behind financially in Q4. If this debate doesn't boost her polling numbers, it's unlikely any debate will.

Zachary Basu

4 takeaways from the Nevada Democratic debate

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The relative civility of the last eight Democratic debates was thrown by the wayside Wednesday night, the first debate to feature the billionaire "boogeyman," Michael Bloomberg, whose massive advertising buys and polling surge have drawn the ire of the entire field.

The big picture: Pete Buttigieg captured the state of the race early on, noting that after Super Tuesday, the "two most polarizing figures on this stage" — Bloomberg and democratic socialist Bernie Sanders — could be the only ones left competing for the nomination. The rest of candidates fought to stop that momentum.

15 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Klobuchar's campaign says it raised $2.5M in 4 hours after New Hampshire polls closed

Photo: Preston Ehrler/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Amy Klobuchar's campaign on Tuesday said it raised $2.5 million in four hours after New Hampshire polls closed and the Minnesota senator cemented her third-place finish.

Why it matters: The donations demonstrate how momentum from Friday's strong debate performance led into a strong electoral performance to boost her campaign.

Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Mike Allen

Bloomberg's rough debut

Photo: John Locher/AP

Mike Bloomberg was booed during his debut debate as a Democratic presidential candidate — indicative of a rusty outing where the former New York mayor looked unprepared to respond to obvious lines of attack.

Why it matters ... The debate underscored the Bloomberg’s campaign biggest fear: It's hard to hide to his prickly demeanor. Bloomberg had all the time, practice and forewarning money could buy — and still struggled mightily on the public stage. 

9 hours ago - Politics & Policy