34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Warren launches at Bloomberg: We can't "substitute one arrogant billionaire for another"

Orion Rummler

Bloomberg in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 19. Photo: Bridget Bennett/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth at Wednesday's Democratic debate painted New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the same kind of racist and sexist that Democrats have repeatedly accused President Trump of being.

What she's saying: "I'd like to talk about who we're running against. We're talking about a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

What he's saying: Bloomberg did not respond directly on the debate stage to Warren's statement, but argued that he is the candidate who can beat Trump and has experience overseeing "the most diverse city in this country."

Background: Detailed investigations of Bloomberg's sexist language and behavior have been reported by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

  • A lawsuit brought against the former mayor by a Bloomberg LP saleswoman is detailed by the Post: "She alleged Bloomberg told her to 'kill it' when he learned she was pregnant," which she interpreted as "have an abortion to keep her job." Bloomberg denied the accusation under oath and reached a confidential settlement in the case, per the Post.

