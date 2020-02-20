2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders defends socialism: "We are living, in many ways, in a socialist society right now"

Orion Rummler

Sanders in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 19. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders again defended on Wednesday's debate stage his embrace of Democratic socialism.

What he's saying: "Let's talk about Democratic socialism — not communism, Mr. Bloomberg, that's a cheap shot. Let's talk about what goes on in countries like Denmark, where Pete correctly pointed out, they have a much higher quality of life in many respects than we do."

  • He added: "We are living, in many ways, in a socialist society right now," Sanders said. "Problem is, as Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us, we have socialism for the very rich, rugged individualism for the poor."

The big picture: Democratic insiders are queasy about whether a Democratic socialist at the top of their presidential ticket has a shot at being elected, Axios' Margaret Talev reported last week. Sanders is currently polling ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Go deeper: Sanders: There's a difference between "my socialism and Trump's socialism"

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Biden says he'll "work like hell" for Bernie if he wins the nomination

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Biden continued to argue on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that the Democratic Party would have a harder time defeating President Trump if it nominates Bernie Sanders, who labels himself a democratic socialist, but stated that he would "work like hell" for the Vermont senator if he wins.

Why it matters: The divide between the moderate and progressive wing of the party has reignited debate over whether voters from each side would ultimately back the nominee against Trump.

Go deeperArrowFeb 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Sanders: There's a difference between "my socialism and Trump's socialism"

Sen. Bernie Sanders responded on "Fox News Sunday" to attacks from Joe Biden and others over his decision to label himself a "democratic socialist" and whether that can appeal to a broad electorate in November.

What he's saying: "In many respects, we are a socialist society today. ... Donald Trump, before he was president, as a private businessperson, he received $800 million in tax breaks and subsidies to build luxury housing in New York. ... The difference between my socialism and Trump's socialism is I believe the government should help working families, not billionaires."

Go deeperArrowFeb 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret Talev

Democratic establishment's angst over Sanders grows

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

In a mirror image of the queasiness among establishment Republicans as Donald Trump gained momentum in 2016, Democratic insiders see an increasing possibility that Bernie Sanders — a democratic socialist who tied Pete Buttigieg in Iowa and edged him in New Hampshire — will be their nominee.

The state of play ... There are two groups of Democratic worry: those who think he'll be the nominee and can't get elected (and would risk taking the House with him), and those who think he'll be the nominee and can get elected — and would sink the economy and blow up health care.

Go deeperArrowFeb 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy