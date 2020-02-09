Sanders: There's a difference between "my socialism and Trump's socialism"

Sen. Bernie Sanders responded on "Fox News Sunday" to attacks from Joe Biden and others over his decision to label himself as a "democratic socialist," and whether that can appeal to a broad electorate in November.

What he's saying: "In many respects, we are a socialist society today. ... Donald Trump, before he was president, as a private business person, he received $800 million in tax breaks and subsidies to build luxury housing in New York. ... The difference between my socialism and Trump's socialism is I believe the government should help working families, not billionaires."

He continued: "I believe health care is a human right. I believe we should raise the minimum wage to a living wage of $15 an hour. I believe, in fact, that the rich must start paying their fair share of taxes when you have massive levels of wealth and income inequality."

Why it matters: Regardless of who the Democratic nominee is, President Trump will seek to brand them as a "socialist" — a term that has historically had a stigma in the United States due to its association with the Soviet Union, but which is increasingly growing in popularity among young people and women.

Between the lines: As Sanders points out, there are different definitions of socialism. Even the public has varying levels of agreement on what exactly constitutes a socialist political system, according to a Harris poll for "Axios on HBO."

Universal healthcare: 76% Tuition free education: 72% Living wage: 68% State-controlled economy: 66% State control and regulation of private property : 61%

Go deeper: Trump's political advisers are seeking to boost Bernie Sanders in the polls