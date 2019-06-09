"Axios on HBO" poll: 55% of women prefer socialism

55% of women between 18 and 54 would prefer to live in a socialist country than a capitalist country.

The big picture: "It's been a truth of American politics for decades that women are to the left of men, and I think that's playing out in this poll," Axios' Felix Salmon noted on "Axios on HBO."

Between the lines: As the Harris poll results below show, the public has varying levels of agreement on what exactly constitutes a socialist political system.

Universal healthcare: 76% Tuition free education: 72% Living wage: 68% State-controlled economy: 66% State control and regulation of private property : 61% High taxes for the rich: 60% State-controlled media and communication: 57% Strong environmental regulations: 56% High public spending: 55% Government ’’democratizes’’ private businesses — that is, gives workers control over them — to the greatest extent possible: 52% System dependent on dictatorship: 49% Workers own and control their places of employment: 48% Democratically-elected government: 46%

What's next: "We've seen this pattern of behavior where women are turning out in higher numbers as voters and as candidates than we've ever seen. They're getting elected in higher numbers than before. They're pushing the conversation in different ways," Axios' Alexi McCammond noted on "Axios on HBO."