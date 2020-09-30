10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden hits back at Trump interruptions: "Will you shut up, man?"

The first presidential debate got off to a raucous start on Tuesday night, with President Trump repeatedly interrupting Joe Biden to the point that the Democratic nominee told his opponent to "shut up."

Why it matters: About half an hour in, the debate had become increasingly difficult to watch due to the near-constant cross-talk. Some aides had feared that Biden would lose his cool in response to Trump's antics, but the result has mostly been that the debate has centered around each candidate sniping at each other, rather than putting forward a vision for the country.

Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How Trump, Biden plan to score at Tuesday's debate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump has been practicing with flashcards and prepping with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before Tuesday's presidential debate.

Behind the scenes: Top aides tell Axios he's been testing his attacks on the campaign trail for weeks, seeing what ignites his crowds or falls flat. One of the biggest themes Trump plans to drive home is his "tough guy" persona, which advisers see as an advantage with voters in key states.

Alexi McCammondJonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to watch in tonight's debate

Joe Biden (left) and President Trump (right) are facing off in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. Photos: Alex Wong (of Biden) and David Hume Kennerly (of Trump)/Getty Images

President Trump will try to break Joe Biden's composure by going after his son Hunter and other family members in tonight's first presidential debate — a campaign source tells Axios "nothing will be off the table" — while Biden plans to stick to the economy, coronavirus and new revelations about how Trump avoided paying taxes.

Driving the news: Biden and Trump are set to debate at 9pm ET at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and it will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Women historically not assigned to moderate first presidential debate slot

Data: Commission on Presidential Debates/Axios Research; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Women have historically not been awarded the first debate moderator slot, even though more women have been selected to moderate debates in recent history.

The state of play: The one exception is Barbara Walters of ABC News, who moderated the first presidential debate in 1984 between Republican President Ronald Reagan and Democratic former Vice President Walter Mondale.

