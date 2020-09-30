Biden hits back at Trump interruptions: "Will you shut up, man?"

The first presidential debate got off to a raucous start on Tuesday night, with President Trump repeatedly interrupting Joe Biden to the point that the Democratic nominee told his opponent to "shut up."

Why it matters: About half an hour in, the debate had become increasingly difficult to watch due to the near-constant cross-talk. Some aides had feared that Biden would lose his cool in response to Trump's antics, but the result has mostly been that the debate has centered around each candidate sniping at each other, rather than putting forward a vision for the country.