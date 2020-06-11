The Republican-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee adopted an amendment behind closed doors on Wednesday to rename military bases and other assets named after Confederate generals, sources familiar with the vote confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The vote pits the committee's Republicans against President Trump, who has vowed to "not even consider" any such measure. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that Trump would not sign legislation, including the annual defense authorization bill, that includes language about renaming bases.

Roll Call first reported the details of the vote. The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Details: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced the measure, which would require the Department of Defense to organize a commission to enact a plan for renaming the assets.

It was added to the yearly defense authorization bill, but could still be removed as that measure makes its way through the legislative process, according to CNN.

The big picture: A spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Monday he's open to a "bipartisan discussion" about renaming the military bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders, including Fort Bragg and Fort Benning.