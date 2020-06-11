1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate panel passes amendment to rename bases named for Confederate generals

Sen. Jim Inhofe. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Getty Images

The Republican-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee adopted an amendment behind closed doors on Wednesday to rename military bases and other assets named after Confederate generals, sources familiar with the vote confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The vote pits the committee's Republicans against President Trump, who has vowed to "not even consider" any such measure. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that Trump would not sign legislation, including the annual defense authorization bill, that includes language about renaming bases.

  • Roll Call first reported the details of the vote. The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Details: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced the measure, which would require the Department of Defense to organize a commission to enact a plan for renaming the assets.

  • It was added to the yearly defense authorization bill, but could still be removed as that measure makes its way through the legislative process, according to CNN.

The big picture: A spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Monday he's open to a "bipartisan discussion" about renaming the military bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders, including Fort Bragg and Fort Benning.

  • The debate comes as the Navy and Marines have already moved to ban the display of Confederate-era symbols.
  • A number of states and cities around the country have also taken steps to remove Confederate-era symbols amid racial unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

Fadel Allassan
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will "not even consider" renaming bases named for Confederate leaders

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he will "not even consider" renaming the 10 U.S. military bases that are named after Confederate leaders.

Why it matters: A spokesperson for Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Monday he's open to a "bipartisan discussion" about renaming the military bases and facilities that are named after Confederate leaders, including Fort Bragg and Fort Benning.

Fadel Allassan
Jun 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

U.S. Navy to ban displays of Confederate flag

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The U.S. Navy is working on an order "that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines," according to a news release reported by Task & Purpose.

Why it matters: It comes as a number of states and localities around the country have taken steps to remove Confederate-era symbols amid protests against racism spurred by the police killing of George Floyd.

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NASCAR says it will ban display of Confederate flag

Photo: Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

NASCAR said in a statement Wednesday that it will ban the display of the Confederate flag at all of its events and properties.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a renewed push to ban Confederate monuments and iconography in various U.S. institutions as protests against police brutality and racial inequality have swept across the country. President Trump said on Wednesday that he would "not even consider" changing the names of U.S. military bases named for Confederate generals.

