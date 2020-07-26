Police declare a riot at Seattle protests

Seattle Police Department said in a statement officers had arrested 45 people after declaring a riot following unrest during massive protests in the city's East Precinct on Saturday.

Driving the news: Police used pepper spray in an attempt to disperse protesters at the former Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, per AP. Police said 21 officers "sustained injuries after being struck by bricks, rocks mortars/other explosives."

Most officers were able to return to duty, but one was treated at a hospital for a knee injury, the statement said.

The big picture: Thousands of people had turned out earlier to rally peacefully in support of protesters in Portland, Oregon, "where tensions with federal law enforcement have boiled over" in the city that's seen ongoing civil unrest following the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd," AP notes.

