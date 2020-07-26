Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Police declare a riot at Seattle protests

Police use pepper spray as non-lethal munitions litter the street during protests in Seattle on Saturday. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Seattle Police Department said in a statement officers had arrested 45 people after declaring a riot following unrest during massive protests in the city's East Precinct on Saturday.

Driving the news: Police used pepper spray in an attempt to disperse protesters at the former Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, per AP. Police said 21 officers "sustained injuries after being struck by bricks, rocks mortars/other explosives."

  • Most officers were able to return to duty, but one was treated at a hospital for a knee injury, the statement said.

The big picture: Thousands of people had turned out earlier to rally peacefully in support of protesters in Portland, Oregon, "where tensions with federal law enforcement have boiled over" in the city that's seen ongoing civil unrest following the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd," AP notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Jul 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Federal agents arrested 18 during Portland protests this week

Federal police in Portland on July 23. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Federal police arrested 18 people in Portland, Oregon, this week during protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams announced Friday.

Why it matters: President Trump sent U.S. officers to Portland earlier this month in response to protests that followed the death of George Floyd in May. Officials have denounced the administration's use of federal agents to pull protesters into unmarked vehicles.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa FernandezRebecca Falconer
Updated 22 mins ago - Science

Hurricane Hanna pummels southern Texas

Hurricane Hanna is lashing southern Texas with powerful winds and heavy rain as it moves inland, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which warns it could cause tornadoes and "life-threatening" flooding and storm surges.

Why it matters: The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and the first to reach the Texas Gulf Coast since Harvey in 2017, is striking communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

"​The Boy from Troy"​ service for the late Rep. John Lewis July 25 in Troy, Alabama. Ceremonies are planned for the next six days honoring the life of civil rights icon. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of memorials this weekend across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of remembrance for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family. Following this weekend's ceremonies, Lewis' body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol for a week, starting Monday.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow