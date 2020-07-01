1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Seattle police clear out CHOP zone after multiple shootings

Protesters in the CHOP zone on June 24. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Seattle police swept through the city's Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or CHOP, Wednesday morning in riot gear and tactical vehicles in an attempt to vacate the area, the department tweeted.

Why it matters: Calls to shut down the protests have grown since four shootings in the area have resulted in multiple injuries and deaths, including one Monday that killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded a 14-year-old boy.

The big picture: The Seattle Police Department tweeted that officers arrested around a dozen protesters who refused to leave the area.

  • The zone gained national attention after protesters occupied the vacated police East Precinct as a demonstration against police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
  • Previous attempts to shutdown the zone have failed.

What they're saying: "Today, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a 48-hour public safety emergency order to vacate the East Precinct/ Cal Anderson area," Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said in a statement.

  • "This order, and our police response, comes after weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, including four shootings, resulting in multiple injuries and the deaths of two teenagers."
  • "As I have said, and I will say again, I support peaceful demonstrations. Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community."

Jonathan Swan
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump regrets Kushner advice

Kushner and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walk on the south lawn of the White House June 23. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president's thinking tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: "No more of Jared's woke s***." Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner's advice has harmed him politically.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 10,507,983 — Total deaths: 512,071 — Total recoveries — 5,383,474Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,636,856 — Total deaths: 127,427 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Public health: The coronavirus lessons of California — Vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on the right track, early data show.
  4. Business: The private sector added 2.4 million jobs in June — The future of the Paycheck Protection Program.
  5. Climate: Communities of color hit by coronavirus already face higher exposure to pollution.
Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The future of the Paycheck Protection Program

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Senate last night voted to extend the application period for Paycheck Protection Program loans through August 8, just hours before it was set to expire.

Why it matters: There's still over $130 billion in PPP funds available, which could help small businesses pay overhead and keep employees on payroll. It also could help independent contractors like Uber drivers.

