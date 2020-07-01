Seattle police clear out CHOP zone after multiple shootings

Seattle police swept through the city's Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or CHOP, Wednesday morning in riot gear and tactical vehicles in an attempt to vacate the area, the department tweeted.

Why it matters: Calls to shut down the protests have grown since four shootings in the area have resulted in multiple injuries and deaths, including one Monday that killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded a 14-year-old boy.

The big picture: The Seattle Police Department tweeted that officers arrested around a dozen protesters who refused to leave the area.

The zone gained national attention after protesters occupied the vacated police East Precinct as a demonstration against police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Previous attempts to shutdown the zone have failed.

What they're saying: "Today, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a 48-hour public safety emergency order to vacate the East Precinct/ Cal Anderson area," Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said in a statement.

"This order, and our police response, comes after weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, including four shootings, resulting in multiple injuries and the deaths of two teenagers."

"As I have said, and I will say again, I support peaceful demonstrations. Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community."

Go deeper ... The big picture: George Floyd protests