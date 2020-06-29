1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Shooting at Seattle's CHOP protest site leaves one dead, another critical

The abandoned Seattle Police Department East Precinct station, now occupied by protesters. Photo: Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

One man was killed and another remains in critical condition following a shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, early Monday morning, according to the Seattle Times.

What's happening: Several shootings in the encampment have broken out since protesters began the burned-out police East Precinct. The city's efforts to dismantle the space have been unsuccessful.

Jacob Knutson
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi requests House briefing on reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked top intelligence leaders on Monday to brief House members on reports that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The state of play: While President Trump has denied being briefed on the alleged intelligence, press reports indicate that he was aware of it earlier this year and that the National Security Council discussed the issue at an interagency meeting in late March.

Caitlin Owens
42 mins ago - Health

HHS secures 500,000 doses of remdesivir

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx and HHS Sec. Alex Azar

The Trump administration has secured 500,000 doses of remdesivir, the first drug shown to be effective at treating hospitalized coronavirus patients, ensuring these doses will be for U.S. use.

Between the lines: The administration is not directly purchasing the drug, but will use coronavirus hospitalization data to determine how to allocate it by state, and state health departments will decide which hospitals will get the drug.

Sam Baker
57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion law

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court struck down abortion restrictions in Louisiana on Monday, a sign that even if the court's newly expanded conservative majority wants to chip away at abortion rights, it will likely do so incrementally.

Why it matters: The court's 5-4 ruling largely leaves the status quo of abortion law unchanged, affirms the court’s precedents and leaves big decisions about the future of abortion access for another day.

