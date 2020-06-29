Shooting at Seattle's CHOP protest site leaves one dead, another critical
The abandoned Seattle Police Department East Precinct station, now occupied by protesters. Photo: Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
One man was killed and another remains in critical condition following a shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, early Monday morning, according to the Seattle Times.
What's happening: Several shootings in the encampment have broken out since protesters began the burned-out police East Precinct. The city's efforts to dismantle the space have been unsuccessful.