44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Armed militias protest in downtown Louisville

Grandmaster Jay, leader of NFAC, leads a march on July 25, 2020 in Louisville. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Members of two opposing militia groups armed with guns held counter-protests in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, the Courier Journal reports.

Why it matters: The NFAC, a Black militia that stands for "Not F**king Around Coalition," announced earlier this week that it would hold a demonstration in the city to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in March.

  • The Three Percenters, a far-right militia group, announced it would have "boots on the ground" in the city in response to the NFAC's announcement.

Louisville Metro Police Department Police Chief Robert Schroeder said three people were hit by gunfire Saturday when someone’s gun discharged at the NFAC demonstration, according to the Courier Journal.

  • All three victims went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
In photos:
Members of NFAC, most carrying firearms, gather to march on July 25 in Louisville. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Grandmaster Jay speaking with police on July 25. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Members of NFAC resting on July 25. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
A NFAC member's holster calling for a response to the killing of Breonna Taylor. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
24 hours ago - World

In photos: Worshippers pray at Hagia Sophia after status change to mosque

An aerial view of Hagia Sophia on July 24. Photo: Directorate of Communications/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thousands of worshippers prayed together amid the coronavirus pandemic at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul on Friday for the first time since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the building would transition from museum to mosque, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Orthodox Christian churches in Greece flew their flags at half-staff and tolled bells in protest because the roughly 1,500-year-old building was the largest church in the Christian world for close to a millennium.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
Updated 33 mins ago - Science

Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in southern Texas as Category 1

The eye of Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Texas' Padre Island about 5 p.m. local time Saturday, with maximum winds of 90 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Why it matters: Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and the first to reach the Texas Gulf Coast since Harvey in 2017. Meteorologists predict 2-4 inches of rain, coastal storm surge and possible multiple tornadoes.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Sinclair tells local stations not to air controversial "plandemic" interview

Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcast Group asked its dozens of local affiliates across the U.S. this weekend not to air a controversial interview conducted on its program "America This Week," which touted conspiracy theories that NIAID director Anthony Fauci started the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Sinclair has been caught up in controversies around journalism ethics before. Most notably, it asked journalists at affiliates to read pro-Trump scripts about "fake news" in 2018.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow