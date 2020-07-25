In photos: Armed militias protest in downtown Louisville

Members of two opposing militia groups armed with guns held counter-protests in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, the Courier Journal reports.

Why it matters: The NFAC, a Black militia that stands for "Not F**king Around Coalition," announced earlier this week that it would hold a demonstration in the city to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in March.

The Three Percenters, a far-right militia group, announced it would have "boots on the ground" in the city in response to the NFAC's announcement.

Louisville Metro Police Department Police Chief Robert Schroeder said three people were hit by gunfire Saturday when someone’s gun discharged at the NFAC demonstration, according to the Courier Journal.

All three victims went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In photos:

Members of NFAC, most carrying firearms, gather to march on July 25 in Louisville. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Grandmaster Jay speaking with police on July 25. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Members of NFAC resting on July 25. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images