Fatal shooting at Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas

Police have detained a suspect following a fatal shooting during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday night, a police spokesperon said at a news briefing early Sunday.

Details: Senior police officer Katrina Ratcliff said police were monitoring the scene when shots were fired near East Sixth Street and Congress Avenue at 9:52 p.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

  • "Initial reports indicate the victim may have been carrying a rifle" when he approached a vehicle and the suspect shot at him, Ratcliff said.
  • No one else was reported to have been injured.

Mass shooting at Chicago funeral home leaves at least 14 injured

At least 14 people were wounded in a mass shooting at a funeral home on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday night, police said at a news briefing.

The big picture: The shooting happened one day after President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats — including Chicago, where Homeland Security was reportedly drafting plans to send some 150 federal agents this week.

Police declare a riot at Seattle protests

Police use pepper spray as non-lethal munitions litter the street during protests in Seattle on Saturday. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Seattle Police Department said in a statement officers had arrested 45 people after declaring a riot following unrest during massive protests in the city's East Precinct on Saturday.

Driving the news: Police used pepper spray in an attempt to disperse protesters at the former Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, per AP. Police said 21 officers "sustained injuries after being struck by bricks, rocks mortars/other explosives."

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

Federal officers in Portland, Oregon on July 21. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Nationwide Black Lives Matter protests sparked by George Floyd's killing have put new pressure on states and cities to scale back the force that officers can use on civilians.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager.

