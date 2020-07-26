Fatal shooting at Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas

Police have detained a suspect following a fatal shooting during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday night, a police spokesperon said at a news briefing early Sunday.

Details: Senior police officer Katrina Ratcliff said police were monitoring the scene when shots were fired near East Sixth Street and Congress Avenue at 9:52 p.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

"Initial reports indicate the victim may have been carrying a rifle" when he approached a vehicle and the suspect shot at him, Ratcliff said.

No one else was reported to have been injured.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.



