2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal agents arrested 18 during Portland protests this week

Federal police in Portland on July 23. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Federal police arrested 18 people in Portland, Oregon, this week during protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams announced Friday.

Why it matters: President Trump sent U.S. officers to Portland earlier this month in response to protests that followed the death of George Floyd in May. Officials have denounced the administration's use of federal agents to pull protesters into unmarked vehicles.

Details: These cases are being jointly investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Protective Service, and are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

What they're saying: The protesters who've been arrested face federal charges including assaulting federal officers, arson and damaging federal property, Williams' office said.

  • Earlier this week, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf pushed back against criticism of federal agents' conduct during protests in Portland, saying, "We have been forced because of local law enforcement presence to take measures such as arrests to protect our officials."
  • "We will not retreat. We will continue to take the appropriate action to protect our facilities and our law enforcement officers," Wolf added.

The big picture: Trump this week threatened to send federal law enforcement to other cities with Democratic governors, including New York City and Chicago.

Rebecca Falconer
Jul 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

ACLU lawsuit accuses police of attacking Portland volunteer medics

Federal officers deploy tear gas in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of volunteer medics alleging that local and federal law enforcement officials have been "targeting and attacking" them during protests in Portland, Oregon.

Details: The suit, filed against the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service and City of Portland, argues that attacks on medics violates the First and Fourth Amendments. The ACLU is seeking a court order prohibiting law enforcement from taking such action.

Marisa Fernandez
Jul 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

OIG to review "use of force" against protesters in Portland and D.C.

Federal officers fire tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators in Portland, Ore., on July 21. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Thursday his office will launch an investigation into federal agents' "use of force" in Portland and the clearing of peaceful protestors in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., including the use of chemical agents.

Why it matters: Demonstrations in Portland against police use of force have continued in the city for more than 50 days. President Trump has threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats.

Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge temporarily bars U.S. agents from arresting journalists, legal observers in Portland

Federal officers arresting a protester for crossing a fence line around a federal courthouse on July23. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Michael Simon issued a temporary restraining order on Thursday blocking federal agents in Portland, Oregon, from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers amid ongoing protests unless a crime has been committed.

Why it matters: The order restricts law enforcement officers from the departments of Homeland Security and of Justice operating in Portland, who have been accused of unlawfully arresting protesters.

