Trump bends DHS to his will

It's been a record 472 days since a Senate-confirmed secretary sat atop the Department of Homeland Security, the agency founded after 9/11 to defend the U.S. against terrorism and other threats.

Why it matters: Critics say President Trump's refusal to put Cabinet secretaries through the Senate confirmation process has allowed him to bend agencies like DHS to his will, Zachary Basu and Stef Kight report.

  • Acting agency leaders make it easier, former acting DHS general counsel John Sandweg tells Axios, for Trump "to get someone in charge who is going to bow more to his wishes without pushing back respectfully and defend the prerogatives of the institution."

The big picture: The consequences may now be playing out on the streets of Portland, where the mayor was among those tear-gassed last night by agents dispatched to defend federal property from "rioters, arsonists, and left-wing extremists."

  • Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told reporters this week that the Portland situation is "unique" because of the threat to federal courthouses.
  • But Trump, who has made "law and order" rhetoric a central plank of efforts to revive his re-election bid, has linked the chaos to spikes in violence in other Democratic-run cities like Chicago — where more federal law enforcement will be "surged" this week.

Between the lines: Trump always needed DHS under his control to implement the immigration-based promises he campaigned on, Doris Meissner, who ran the Immigration and Naturalization Service before DHS was created, told Axios.

  • The unions that represent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol agents have long been vocal and aligned with Trump. Even if they’re not representative of all enforcement officers, their voice matters.
  • And Meissner agrees that the acting capacity automatically makes those positions more political, because leaders who want to keep their jobs have to keep Trump happy.

The other side: "Our mission changes all the time. Our priorities change all the time depending on who is in the White House," former acting ICE director Thomas Homan told Axios.

  • "I’ll tell you something else, it’s not a coincidence it’s happening in cities that, first of all, push back on ICE," Homan added. "Every one of these cities are sanctuary cities, they have no cooperation with ICE.”

The bottom line: Some former officials argue there's a difference between implementing a policy agenda and abusing an agency's authority.

  • DHS "was not established to be the president’s personal militia," former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, who served as the first Homeland Security secretary under George W. Bush, said this week.
  • “It would be a cold day in hell before I would consent to a unilateral, uninvited intervention into one of my cities."

Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump announces "surge" of federal law enforcement to Chicago and Albuquerque

President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr announced on Wednesday that the Justice Department will "immediately surge" federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and Albuquerque in an effort to combat violent crime.

The big picture: The deployment is an expansion of Operation Legend, which the Justice Department launched on July 8 in Kansas City, Mo., as a coordinated initiative "across all federal law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight the sudden surge of violent crime."

Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cities resist Trump's summer of security

Federal law enforcement officers deploy tear gas in Portland. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump has promised to send federal law enforcement agents to Democratic-led cities around the country, moving his strategy beyond Portland, Oregon, and staking his re-election hopes on a law-and-order message even as the coronavirus pandemic surges nationwide.

Why it matters: These liberal cities now find themselves in the topsy-turvy position of having to resist federal government action — threatening recourse via both the courts and law enforcement.

Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

DHS chief defends federal agents in Portland: "We will not retreat"

Acting Homeland Secretary Security Chad Wolf speaks about federal agents in Portland during a press conference in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf pushed back on Tuesday against criticism of federal agents' conduct during massive protests in Portland, Oregon, following calls for an investigation into their conduct.

What he's saying: Wolf said at a news conference in Washington, D.C., that what's occurring in the city "is not peaceful protesting." "We have been forced because of local law enforcement presence to take measures such as arrests to protect our officials," he added.

