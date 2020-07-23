2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Portland mayor tear gassed by federal agents, booed by some protesters

Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) was tear gassed by federal agents outside the city's federal courthouse on Wednesday night during another night of mass protests, AP reports.

Why it matters: Wheeler denounced the actions of federal agents, whose presence he opposes, as an "egregious overreaction" and an ineffective strategy for de-escalating the more than 50 days of protests that have ensued since the death of George Floyd. But Wheeler was mocked by some protesters who were infuriated by the city police's own use of tear gas against the early demonstrations.

  • Protesters called for Wheeler to resign and drowned out many of his remarks with boos and insults, with some throwing objects and chanting, “Tear Gas Teddy," the New York Times reports.

The big picture: President Trump announced Wednesday that federal agencies would send a "surge" of officers to Chicago and Albuquerque to combat violent crime, a move that has drawn backlash among Democrats as Trump seeks to reinforce his "law and order" message ahead of the election.

What they're saying: "You have radical-left Democrats running cities like Chicago," Trump said at his Wednesday coronavirus briefing. "There’ll be a time when they’re going to want us to go in full blast, but right now we’re sending extra people to help. We’re arresting a lot of people that have been very bad."

Flashback: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed out of a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in early June after he told organizers that he would not commit to abolishing the city's police.

Protests swell in Portland, as Trump threatens to send federal agents to Democratic cities

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump announces "surge" of federal law enforcement to Chicago and Albuquerque

President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr announced on Wednesday that the Justice Department will "immediately surge" federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and Albuquerque in an effort to combat violent crime.

The big picture: The deployment is an expansion of Operation Legend, which the Justice Department launched on July 8 in Kansas City, Mo., as a coordinated initiative "across all federal law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight the sudden surge of violent crime."

Shane Savitsky
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cities resist Trump's summer of security

Federal law enforcement officers deploy tear gas in Portland. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump has promised to send federal law enforcement agents to Democratic-led cities around the country, moving his strategy beyond Portland, Oregon, and staking his re-election hopes on a law-and-order message even as the coronavirus pandemic surges nationwide.

Why it matters: These liberal cities now find themselves in the topsy-turvy position of having to resist federal government action — threatening recourse via both the courts and law enforcement.

Rebecca Falconer
Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

DHS chief defends federal agents in Portland: "We will not retreat"

Acting Homeland Secretary Security Chad Wolf speaks about federal agents in Portland during a press conference in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf pushed back on Tuesday against criticism of federal agents' conduct during massive protests in Portland, Oregon, following calls for an investigation into their conduct.

What he's saying: Wolf said at a news conference in Washington, D.C., that what's occurring in the city "is not peaceful protesting." "We have been forced because of local law enforcement presence to take measures such as arrests to protect our officials," he added.

