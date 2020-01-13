Sanders and Warren split with three weeks until Iowa caucuses

Why it matters: Iowa Democrats caucus in less than a month, and you can expect this budding feud to pop up at tomorrow night's debate.

The big picture: The two are competing to unify the far-left flank of the party.

After New Hampshire in February comes a map friendlier to Joe Biden and mountains of spending by Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer.

Between the lines: The most important line in the CNN story is that Warren’s campaign declined to comment, notes Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Warren was in the room for Sanders' alleged comment — and, by not commenting, she allows the story to run.

The bottom line: Time spent fighting each other is time the campaigns won't spend going after Biden.

