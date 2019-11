Why it matters: A Bloomberg source told Axios, "Mike will spend whatever it takes to defeat Donald Trump." Fellow Democratic candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer has spent more than any other 2020 hopeful to self-fund his campaign — allowing him to meet the increasingly strict qualifications for presidential debates.

Quote We don’t have a super PAC and I’m not worth $52 billion."

— Sanders' the Climate Crisis Summit



The big picture: Per Fox News, Sanders' campaign is using moderate Bloomberg's entry to the race as a a fundraising point, saying in an email to supporters,"Did you see the news? Mike Bloomberg is filing paperwork to run for President of the United States. Just what America needs... another billionaire using his wealth to try to buy an election."

