What he's saying: “People like Michael Bloomberg and I, who have done well under the current economic system, have a direct responsibility to address wealth inequality and bring forth progressive plans to support working families."

Steyer said the Democratic nominee must support a wealth tax if they also support progressive policies like the Green New Deal and universal health care.

Between the lines: A Steyer campaign aide would not explicitly say that Friday's release on Bloomberg was targeting billionaires.

"I think what Tom is talking about specifically is a wealth tax, and obviously that does impact those people at the very top. And when you think about who those people at the very top are in this race, there are only two of them," the aide told Axios.

