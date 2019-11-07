Michael Bloomberg set to enter Democratic presidential primary

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary by filing paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in Alabama, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: The billionaire and well-connected moderate could pose a "grave and instantaneous threat" to Joe Biden, who is struggling with fundraising and has faced questions about his sharpness, per the Times.
The big picture: Bloomberg has been a long-standing "maybe" in the crowded Democratic field, and he has not yet made a decision about fully entering the race. But filing is a notable step, as is dispatching staff to Alabama to gather signatures for him to qualify for the ballot.
- Alabama does not have an early primary, but the deadline to file for its ballot is Friday.
What they're saying: Bloomberg Foundation aide and Democratic political strategist Howard Wolfson posted on Twitter: "Mike believes that Donald Trump represents an unprecedented threat to our nation. In 2016, he spoke out at the Democratic Convention, warning against a Trump presidency."
- "If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist," Wolfson added.
