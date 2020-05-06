Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for non-surgical treatment

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland following non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition, according to a statement.

The state of play: Ginsberg, 87, underwent treatment for a benign condition called acute cholecystitis. She is not expected to miss any oral arguments, which are currently being conducted via teleconference.

She was "suffering from a gallstone that has migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection," the statement notes.

Between the lines: Ginsberg's health has fluctuated in recent years amid battles with cancer.

The longest-serving member of the court's liberal wing and has been treated for cancer twice in just over a year, including a treatment that forced her to miss oral arguments for the first time in her career.

