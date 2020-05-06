50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for non-surgical treatment

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouri/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland following non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition, according to a statement.

The state of play: Ginsberg, 87, underwent treatment for a benign condition called acute cholecystitis. She is not expected to miss any oral arguments, which are currently being conducted via teleconference.

  • She was "suffering from a gallstone that has migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection," the statement notes.

Between the lines: Ginsberg's health has fluctuated in recent years amid battles with cancer.

  • The longest-serving member of the court's liberal wing and has been treated for cancer twice in just over a year, including a treatment that forced her to miss oral arguments for the first time in her career.

Go deeper: Ginsburg says historians will view today's political climate as "an aberration"

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,659,759 — Total deaths: 256,928 — Total recoveries — 1,197,735Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 1,203,673 — Total deaths: 71,031 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. Trump administration: Trump says it's "possible" some lives will be lost as U.S. reopens — Whistleblower alleges Trump admin ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: NY Democratic primary is back onTexas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this week.
  6. Business: The good and bad news about working from home Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored coronavirus warnings

HHS Secretary Alex Azar at the White House on April 30. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Rick Bright, the former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday alleging that the Department of Health and Human Services failed to take early action to mitigate the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Flashback: Bright said last month he believes he was ousted after clashing with HHS leadership over his attempts to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow4 hours ago - Economy & Business