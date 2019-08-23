Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Ruth Bader Ginsburg finishes 3 weeks of radiation therapy

In this image, Ginsburg sits in a chair.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for a photo on November 30, 2018. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg completed a 3-week course of radiation therapy in New York, the U.S. Supreme Court disclosed on Friday per an NPR report.

What's happening: Ginsburg's outpatient treatment began Aug. 5 to treat a malignant tumor on her pancreas. "The Justice tolerated the treatment well," per a U.S. Supreme Court press release. During the treatment, she managed to maintain an "active schedule," other than missing her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Physicians at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York said tests provided no further evidence of the disease spreading to other parts of her body, according to NPR.

Background: Ginsburg, 86, received treatment in December 2018 for lung cancer. She is a 2-time cancer survivor, having battled the disease off and on for nearly 20 years.

