Ruth Bader Ginsburg finishes 3 weeks of radiation therapy

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg completed a 3-week course of radiation therapy in New York, the U.S. Supreme Court disclosed on Friday per an NPR report.

What's happening: Ginsburg's outpatient treatment began Aug. 5 to treat a malignant tumor on her pancreas. "The Justice tolerated the treatment well," per a U.S. Supreme Court press release. During the treatment, she managed to maintain an "active schedule," other than missing her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Physicians at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York said tests provided no further evidence of the disease spreading to other parts of her body, according to NPR.