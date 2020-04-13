The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments via teleconference in May, it announced Monday.

Why it matters: It's the first time the court will hear cases remotely — and it'll allow the media to listen in as well — marking a huge step for the notoriously technophobic branch of government amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 10 cases on the docket, which were previously indefinitely postponed, will now take place on May 4-6 and 11-13.

There's no word if the public will be allowed to listen in live.

Worth watching: Three of the cases involve President Trump’s efforts to prevent congressional committees and New York prosecutors from accessing his financial records and tax returns.

The court granted an emergency stay on a subpoena late last year that would have allowed the release of Trump's financial records, setting up a Supreme Court showdown on the case.

The decision to move to telephonic arguments means that a decision could come down on the president's financial records before the 2020 presidential election.

