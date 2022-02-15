Sign up for our daily briefing

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva blames medication mix-up for failed drug test

Rebecca Falconer

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva attending a training session at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Monday. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva claimed she tested positive for a banned substance due to a "mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication," an Olympic official said Tuesday.

Driving the news: International Olympic Committee permanent chair Denis Oswald said during a news conference the 15-year-old told the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before it ruled she could continue to compete at the Beijing Winter Games that "her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking."

The big picture: The World Anti-Doping Agency, the IOC and other groups appealed to CAS against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift Valieva's suspension for testing positive for the heart drug trimetazidine at the Russian national championships on Dec. 25.

  • The CAS panel ruled that banning Valieva from the Beijing Olympics would cause her "irreparable harm," noting there were "exceptional circumstances" in her case and that she's a minor and, therefore, a "protected person."ahead.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Buffett's Berkshire bought $1B Activision stake before Microsoft deal

Warren Buffett on the sidelines before the start of the NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins on December 11, 2016 in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought nearly $1 billion in shares in Activision Blizzard just before Microsoft agreed to buy the video game maker according to documents filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday.

By the numbers: As of Dec. 31, Berkshire owned 14.7 million shares worth about $975 million of the "Call of Duty" maker, according to the filing.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Elon Musk donates $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, during a 2021 press event at the Tesla Gigafactory in Brandenburg, Grünheide, Germany. Photo: Patrick Pleul/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk donated some $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity last November, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Monday.

The big picture: The donation of 5,044,000 shares to the unidentified charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 by the Teslas CEO and world's richest person were made days before he traded barbs with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over taxes, during which he declared he'd "pay more taxes than any American in history this year."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort
  2. Politics: GOP calls for Capitol to reopen — Former Trump COVID advisor Deborah Birx to publish book — U.S.-Canada border crossing blockaded by protesters reopens
  3. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  4. World: Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests — Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow