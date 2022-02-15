Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva blames medication mix-up for failed drug test

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva claimed she tested positive for a banned substance due to a "mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication," an Olympic official said Tuesday.

Driving the news: International Olympic Committee permanent chair Denis Oswald said during a news conference the 15-year-old told the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before it ruled she could continue to compete at the Beijing Winter Games that "her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking."

The big picture: The World Anti-Doping Agency, the IOC and other groups appealed to CAS against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift Valieva's suspension for testing positive for the heart drug trimetazidine at the Russian national championships on Dec. 25.

The CAS panel ruled that banning Valieva from the Beijing Olympics would cause her "irreparable harm," noting there were "exceptional circumstances" in her case and that she's a minor and, therefore, a "protected person."ahead.

No medals will be handed out for anyone yet for events in which she finishes in the top 3, including the women's single event and the Russian Olympic Committee group's win over the U.S. in the team figure skating competition.

