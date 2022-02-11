Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
The Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva skates during the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022 in Beijing, China. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance and her Beijing Winter Olympic Games future will be decided at an urgent hearing, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced Friday morning local time.
Why it matters: Valieva, 15, was in the Russian Olympic Committee group that beat the U.S. into second place in the team figure skating competition on Monday, but a "legal issue" delayed the scheduled medal ceremony, officials said. The ITA confirmed Friday that this was due to Valieva testing positive for trimetazidine.
- Russia has had an extensive history of doping, and in 2020 was banned from using its name and flag at the Olympics because of its state-run doping program.
- Russian athletes in Beijing and also at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been competing as the Russian Olympic Committee because of this.
Driving the news: Valieva was tested at last December's Russian national championships and her positive result was confirmed to the ITA on Tuesday, per a statement from the agency.
- The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) imposed an automatic provisional suspension, which it lifted following Valieva's appeal Wednesday.
- The ITA said it would lead an appeal against this decision on behalf of the International Olympic Committee in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
- "The IOC will exercise its right to appeal and not to wait for the reasoned decision by RUSADA, because a decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in (Women Single Skating, 15 February 2022)," the agency said.
Worth noting: Valieva, who helped the ROC win gold in the team event, was considered a favorite in the women's individual event.
What to watch: If the ITA's appeal is successful Team USA will likely see its silver medal upgraded to a gold and Japan's bronze bumped to silver.
- Team Canada, which finished fourth, would get the bronze medal.