Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

Kamila Valieva of Team Russia (front row, 2nd L) reacts with her teammates following her skate in the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games
Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

A "legal issue" has delayed the medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee and International Skating Union announced on Wednesday.

The big picture: No details were immediately given as to why Tuesday's scheduled ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee team's the gold, Team USA's silver and Japan's bronze medals did not take place.

  • IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said the "situation arose and came at short notice," per the BBC.
  • "It's an emerging issue so I can't add very much at the moment," Adams added.

