Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva had her provisional suspension for testing positive for a banned substance lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

Why it matters: The ruling enables the 15-year-old to continue competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics — where she's a favorite to win the women's individual figure skating event, which begins on Tuesday.

What they're saying: CAS found in its ruling that banning Valieva would cause her "irreparable harm."

"The athlete should benefit from the following exceptional circumstances, she is under 16 and a protected person under the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code," CAS' Matthieu Reeb said, per the BBC.

Catch up quick: Valieva failed a drugs test during last December's Russian national championship. She successfully appealed her initial suspension to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, but the International Olympic Committee and other leading bodies challenged this decision.

Valieva was in the Russian Olympic Committee group that beat the U.S. into second place in the team figure skating competition last Monday, but the medal ceremony was delayed following a Swedish lab's report that she'd for the banned substance trimetazidine on Dec. 25.

The big picture: Russia has had an extensive history of doping, and in 2020 was banned from using its name and flag at the Olympics because of its state-run doping program.

