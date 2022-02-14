Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
The Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on Sunday, at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images
Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva had her provisional suspension for testing positive for a banned substance lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.
Why it matters: The ruling enables the 15-year-old to continue competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics — where she's a favorite to win the women's individual figure skating event, which begins on Tuesday.
What they're saying: CAS found in its ruling that banning Valieva would cause her "irreparable harm."
- "The athlete should benefit from the following exceptional circumstances, she is under 16 and a protected person under the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code," CAS' Matthieu Reeb said, per the BBC.
Catch up quick: Valieva failed a drugs test during last December's Russian national championship. She successfully appealed her initial suspension to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, but the International Olympic Committee and other leading bodies challenged this decision.
- Valieva was in the Russian Olympic Committee group that beat the U.S. into second place in the team figure skating competition last Monday, but the medal ceremony was delayed following a Swedish lab's report that she'd for the banned substance trimetazidine on Dec. 25.
The big picture: Russia has had an extensive history of doping, and in 2020 was banned from using its name and flag at the Olympics because of its state-run doping program.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.