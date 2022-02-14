Sign up for our daily briefing

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to skate at Winter Olympics

Rebecca Falconer

The Russian Olympic Committee's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on Sunday, at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva had her provisional suspension for testing positive for a banned substance lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

Why it matters: The ruling enables the 15-year-old to continue competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics — where she's a favorite to win the women's individual figure skating event, which begins on Tuesday.

What they're saying: CAS found in its ruling that banning Valieva would cause her "irreparable harm."

  • "The athlete should benefit from the following exceptional circumstances, she is under 16 and a protected person under the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code," CAS' Matthieu Reeb said, per the BBC.

Catch up quick: Valieva failed a drugs test during last December's Russian national championship. She successfully appealed her initial suspension to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, but the International Olympic Committee and other leading bodies challenged this decision.

  • Valieva was in the Russian Olympic Committee group that beat the U.S. into second place in the team figure skating competition last Monday, but the medal ceremony was delayed following a Swedish lab's report that she'd for the banned substance trimetazidine on Dec. 25.

The big picture: Russia has had an extensive history of doping, and in 2020 was banned from using its name and flag at the Olympics because of its state-run doping program.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Updated 50 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor celebrate winning the gold and silver medals, respectively, during the women's monobob bobsleigh event on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on in Yanqing, China, on Monday morning local time. Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

⛸️ Russian skating star Kamila Valieva cleared to skate at Winter Olympics

🥇 Team USA wins gold and silver medals at Beijing Winter Olympics

⛸️ U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Updated 1 hour ago - World

U.S.-Canada border crossing blockaded by protesters reopens

Protesters against COVID-19 vaccine mandates are stopped by police as they block the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 12. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Canadian officials reopened a major U.S.-Canada border crossing on Sunday night that's been blockaded by protesters for six days, but warned non-essential travel "is not advised."

The big picture: Canadian police arrested roughly 12 people Sunday as they moved to dispel the remains of the demonstration, which began as a protest by vaccine mandates, Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge told reporters.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

In photos: Cooper Kupp propels Rams to Super Bowl LVI win

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp catches the ball in the end zone and scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. He was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player following the win. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Cooper Kupp caught Matthew Stafford's a one-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 remaining to help the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California.

The big picture: The game was played at SoFi Stadium, home to the Rams. This is the second time ever that one of the Super Bowl teams has played on its home field. The first was in Florida last year, when Tom Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow