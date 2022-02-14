Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson at the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Aug. 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Jonathan Ferrey via Getty Images
Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson on Monday questioned the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in the Winter Olympics despite her positive test for a banned substance, comparing her own case to the current scandal in Beijing.
Why it matters: USA Track & Field made the decision to leave the 21-year-old Richardson, who won the 100 meters at the U.S. track and field trials last summer, off the U.S relay team for the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana.
- She said she'd been struggling to deal with her mother's death and a state of "emotional panic."
What she's saying: "Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?" Richardson tweeted.
- "My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady."
- "Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people," she said in another tweet.
Catch up quick: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that banning the 15-year-old Valieva, who's favored to win gold in the women's figure skating event, from the Beijing Olympics would cause her "irreparable harm."
- The court said there were "exceptional circumstances" in her case, and that she's a minor and, therefore, a "protected person."
- The World Anti-Doping Agency, one of several groups that appealed to the CAS to try and bar Valieva from competing, accused the panel of failing to apply the terms of WADA's code in Valieva's case.
- Valieva tested positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine at the Russian national championships on Dec. 25. The lab report was returned the day after she won gold in the team figure skating event with the Russian Olympic Committee.
CAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.