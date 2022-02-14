Sign up for our daily briefing

Sha’Carri Richardson: Kamila Valieva doping case a double standard

Shawna Chen

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson at the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Aug. 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Jonathan Ferrey via Getty Images

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson on Monday questioned the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in the Winter Olympics despite her positive test for a banned substance, comparing her own case to the current scandal in Beijing.

Why it matters: USA Track & Field made the decision to leave the 21-year-old Richardson, who won the 100 meters at the U.S. track and field trials last summer, off the U.S relay team for the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana.

What she's saying: "Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?" Richardson tweeted.

  • "My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady."
  • "Failed in December and the world just now know however my resulted was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people," she said in another tweet.

Catch up quick: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that banning the 15-year-old Valieva, who's favored to win gold in the women's figure skating event, from the Beijing Olympics would cause her "irreparable harm."

  • The court said there were "exceptional circumstances" in her case, and that she's a minor and, therefore, a "protected person."
  • The World Anti-Doping Agency, one of several groups that appealed to the CAS to try and bar Valieva from competing, accused the panel of failing to apply the terms of WADA's code in Valieva's case.
  • Valieva tested positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine at the Russian national championships on Dec. 25. The lab report was returned the day after she won gold in the team figure skating event with the Russian Olympic Committee.

CAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oriana GonzalezZachary Basu
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. relocating Kyiv embassy operations to western Ukraine

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The U.S. is temporarily relocating its embassy operations from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine "due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is taking extreme precautions in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which U.S. officials believe may be planned for Wednesday.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort — FDA authorizes new antibody treatment for Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: Experts praise Pfizer's delay on kids' vaccines — Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID vaccine for kids under 5.
  3. Politics: U.S.-Canada border crossing blockaded by protesters reopens —Supreme Court rejects request to block vaccine mandate for NYC teachers.
  4. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Auto industry restarts work after end of U.S.-Canada bridge blockade

Trucks drive towards the Ambassador Bridge border crossing on Feb. 14 after its reopening. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

The auto industry started to return to business as usual on Monday after the reopening of a major U.S.-Canada border crossing that had been shutdown by people protesting vaccine mandates and other restrictions.

Why it matters: The blockade of Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan, and is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S., compounded pre-existing supply chain problems and negatively affected the auto industry.

