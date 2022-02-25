Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered widespread outrage, including in Moscow where monitoring groups said police had detained hundreds of protesters on Thursday.

The big picture: As governments around the world announced fresh sanctions in response, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities around the world to protest Russia's unprovoked assault on Ukraine — many outside Russian embassies.

Police officers detain a man holding a placard reading "No war" during a protest at Pushkinskaya Square on in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 24. Photo: Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images

Demonstrators gather in front of the White House in on Feb. 24 to protest Russia's attack in Ukraine. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A protester holds a placard in the colour of the Ukrainian flag during a rally in Rennes, western France. on Feb. 24. Photo: Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images

Anti-war demonstrators really near 10 Downing Street in London, England, on Feb. 24. Photo: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People clad in the Israeli (L) and Ukrainian flags take part in a protest in front of the Russian embassy in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Feb. 24. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

People protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 24. Photo: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images

A protest against Russia's actions in Ukraine in the Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 24. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters from Ukrainian and Russian backgrounds during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 25. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

