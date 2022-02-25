Russia's
invasion of Ukraine has triggered widespread outrage, including in Moscow where monitoring groups said police had detained hundreds of protesters on Thursday. The big picture: As governments around the world announced fresh sanctions in response, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities around the world to protest Russia's unprovoked assault on Ukraine — many outside Russian embassies. Police officers detain a man holding a placard reading "No war" during a protest at Pushkinskaya Square on in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 24. Photo: Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images Demonstrators gather in front of the White House in on Feb. 24 to protest Russia's attack in Ukraine. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A protester holds a placard in the colour of the Ukrainian flag during a rally in Rennes, western France. on Feb. 24. Photo: Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images Anti-war demonstrators really near 10 Downing Street in London, England, on Feb. 24. Photo: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People clad in the Israeli (L) and Ukrainian flags take part in a protest in front of the Russian embassy in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Feb. 24. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images People protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 24. Photo: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images A protest against Russia's actions in Ukraine in the Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 24. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images Protesters from Ukrainian and Russian backgrounds during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 25. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images Go deeper: Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard