In photos: Protesters around the world rally for Ukraine

Rebecca Falconer
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators hold Ukranian flags and placards during a demonstration in support to Ukraine at the Venceslas square in Prague, Czech Republic on February 24.
Pro-Ukraine protesters hold Ukranian flags and placards during a demonstration at the Venceslas square in Prague, Czech Republic on Feb. 24. Photo: Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered widespread outrage, including in Moscow where monitoring groups said police had detained hundreds of protesters on Thursday.

The big picture: As governments around the world announced fresh sanctions in response, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities around the world to protest Russia's unprovoked assault on Ukraine — many outside Russian embassies.

Police officers detain a man holding a placard reading "No war" during a protest at Pushkinskaya Square on February 24, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.
Police officers detain a man holding a placard reading "No war" during a protest at Pushkinskaya Square on in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 24. Photo: Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images
Ukrainians gather in front of the White House on February 24.
Demonstrators gather in front of the White House in on Feb. 24 to protest Russia's attack in Ukraine. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A protester holds a placard in the colour of the Ukrainian flag during a rally against Russia's military operation in Ukraine during a rally in Rennes, western France on February 24.
A protester holds a placard in the colour of the Ukrainian flag during a rally in Rennes, western France. on Feb. 24. Photo: Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images
Anti-war demonstrators and Ukrainians living in UK, gather around 10 Downing Street to protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on February 24, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
Anti-war demonstrators really near 10 Downing Street in London, England, on Feb. 24. Photo: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People clad in the Israeli (L) and Ukrainian flags take part in a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the Russian embassy in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
People clad in the Israeli (L) and Ukrainian flags take part in a protest in front of the Russian embassy in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Feb. 24. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
People protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in front of the Chancellery in Berlin
People protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 24. Photo: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images
A man takes part in a protest against Russia's actions in Ukraine during a rally at Shibuya district in Tokyo on February 24.
A protest against Russia's actions in Ukraine in the Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 24. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters from Ukranian and Russian backgrounds shout slogans during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on February 25
Protesters from Ukrainian and Russian backgrounds during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 25. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

