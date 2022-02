Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Protesters in several countries held demonstrations on Thursday to protest against Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russia's unprovoked military attack on Ukraine has killed dozens, with strikes hitting multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Thursday morning.

In photos:

A protester holding a sign reading "No war with Ukraine" in front of the Russian Embassy in Tokyo on Feb. 24. Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Protesters in Berlin on Feb. 24. Photo: Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images

Protesters demonstrate outside the Russian embassy in London on Feb. 23. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Demonstrators rally in front of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vienna during protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators gathering in support of Ukraine in Barcelona on Feb. 24. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

People holding Ukraine's flag in Berlin on Feb. 24. Photo: Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images

Protesters waving and wearing Ukraine's flag in Paris on Feb. 24. Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators outside of Russia's embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 24. Photo: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images

