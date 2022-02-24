Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Russia launches major military assault on Ukraine cities

Rebecca Falconer

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Aris Messinis /AFP via Getty Images

Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine were facing a major military assault by Russian forces overnight, in what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described as "a full-scale invasion."

The big picture: Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Kuleba tweeted: "Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression." President Biden said the U.S. would impose further "severe sanctions" on Russia in response.

People react standing behind the cordoned off area around the remains of a shell in Kyiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
A man walks in a street as black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
A police officer stands guard by the remains of a shell in Kyiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer
58 mins ago - World

Russia's military attacks Ukraine from land and sea

A tank in Pervomaisk in the Luhansk Oblast region of eastern Ukraine days before Monday's declaration by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Luhansk and Donetsk were "republics." Photo: Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia's military was attacking Ukraine overnight from the sea and by land — including from neighboring country Belarus, per multiple reports.

Driving the news: Air raid sirens rang out in the capital Kyiv, as Russian missile strikes were reported in multiple cities across Ukraine — soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the country.

Dave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

PUTIN LAUNCHES ATTACKS

Photo: Sergei Guneyev\TASS via Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.

State of play: Russian troops have already begun to move into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden warns Russia of "further consequences" after Putin declaration

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden issued a statement on Wednesday night condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "special military operation" in Ukraine that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.

The latest: Biden promised Ukraine President Zelensky in a phone call additional U.S. support and that "our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia," according to a White House readout.

