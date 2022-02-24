Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine were facing a major military assault by Russian forces overnight, in what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described as "a full-scale invasion."

The big picture: Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Kuleba tweeted: "Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression." President Biden said the U.S. would impose further "severe sanctions" on Russia in response.

People react standing behind the cordoned off area around the remains of a shell in Kyiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

Police and security personnel inspect the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

A man walks in a street as black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on Feb. 24. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images