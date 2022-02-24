Explosions in Kyiv heard live on CNN as Putin declares military operation

A CNN correspondent in Kyiv reported explosions live on camera early Thursday morning local time, moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he would conduct a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have warned that Russia could attempt an assault on Kyiv in effort to topple the Ukrainian government. Explosions in other major cities across Ukraine were also reported moments after Putin's remarks concluded.

What they're saying: "This is the first time we've heard anything. It's been absolutely silent in this city throughout the course of tonight and for the past several weeks we've not seen anything at all," CNN reporter Matthew Chance said after the explosions.

"In fact, I've never heard anything like this in Kyiv for the years that I've been coming here and reporting from here. This is the first time."

Chance was told to put on a flak jacket by security after several more explosions were heard while he was speaking.

Go deeper: Latest updates on the situation in Ukraine