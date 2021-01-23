Tens of thousands rally across Russia in support of opposition leader Navalny

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images
Russian police on Saturday arrested more than 1,000 people as protesters nationwide demand that opposition leader Alexey Navalny be released from jail.
The state of play: Demonstrations started in the eastern regions of Russia and spread west in more than 60 cities. At least 1,338 of people have been detained and thousands of others continue to protest despite the presence of law enforcement and extremely low temperatures, per the OVD-Info group, which monitors political arrests.
- Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's wife, is among those arrested, according to multiple reports citing her Instagram account.
- Thousands of people gathered in Moscow to march to the Kremlin, The New York Times writes. Meanwhile, protesters in Novosibirsk, Russia's third-largest city, are chanting "Putin is a thief."
- Navalny called his supporters to protest after he was arrested, per Al Jazeera.
Context: The Russian opposition leader was arrested upon his return to Moscow from Germany on Jan. 17, which came five month after a near-fatal poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok. He blamed the Kremlin for the poisoning, though the Kremlin has denied responsibility.
- Navalny returned despite being warned that he would be arrested.
- He was then ordered to remain in pre-trial detention for 30 days.
The backstory: Navalny made his name as a video blogger and anti-corruption activist. He has organized some of the largest protests against Putin, who refuses to refer to him by name.
Worth noting: Rebecca Ross, a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Moscow, said in a tweet that the "U.S. supports the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression."