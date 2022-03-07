Ukraine's government said Russian forces increased shelling of residential areas in central, northern and southern Ukraine overnight, as a third round of peace talks were expected to begin Monday as the invasion entered its the 12th day.

The latest: Russia's Defense Ministry said it had agreed to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol, as Ukrainian officials reported attacks across Ukraine, including in the southern city of Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, on Monday morning.

This would begin at 1a.m. ET. to enable the evacuation of civilians and was in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's request to Russian President Vladimir Putin, per the statement.

Yes, but: Ukrainian officials note Russia's military has breached such pledges before, resulting in the halting of civilian evacuations — such as in the port city of Mariupol, where some 200,000 civilians were reported trapped over the weekend.

Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement on Monday morning that "Russia continues to carry out rocket, bomb and artillery strikes on the cities and settlements of Ukraine," per an AP translation.

"The invaders continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out air strikes on Ukraine," it added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Emergency Service shared online images of razed homes that it said were shelled in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Monday morning.

What they're saying: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that "God will not forgive" attacks on civilians, including a family of four "killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city" in northern Ukraine.

State of play: "Over the past 24 hours, a high level of Russian air and artillery strikes have continued to hit military and civilian sites in Ukrainian cities. Recent strikes have targeted Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv, and been particularly heavy in Mariupol," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update late Sunday.

Despite this, "Russian forces probably made minimal ground advances over the weekend," the MoD said. "It is highly unlikely that Russia has successfully achieved its planned objectives to date."

What to watch: The United Nations' International Court of Justice was hearing submissions from Ukrainian officials on Monday calling for the world court to make an emergency ruling to end the invasion, accusing Russian forces of genocide.

For the record: The ICC last week opened an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN from Moldova on Sunday that U.S. officials had "seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime."

