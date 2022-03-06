Blinken: U.S. has seen "very credible" reports of war crimes in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" from Moldova on Sunday: "[W]e’ve seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime."

Why it matters: The International Criminal Court said last week it has launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed in Ukraine.

What he's saying: "What we’re doing right now is documenting all of this, putting it all together, looking at it, and making sure that as people and the appropriate organizations and institutions investigate whether war crimes have been or are being committed, that we can support whatever they’re doing," Blinken added.